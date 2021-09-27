Enphase Energy selects Droga5 as global creative and media agency of record

Global energy technology company Enphase Energy has selected Droga5 New York as its first global creative and media agency of record, the company announced Monday.

There was no pitch, a Droga5 spokesperson confirmed.

Droga5 is responsible for creative strategy, media planning and buying, and expects to release its first work later this year. The agency has created a full-service team to lead the account.

“Having the opportunity to partner with such an innovative company gives creativity and strategic thinking an incredibly broad canvas to shine,” said Karen Land Short, executive creative director at Droga5 New York in a statement. “The future-facing technology combined with the quality and caliber of the team is the perfect recipe to create something special that can truly change the world and how people live their lives at home and beyond.”

The partnership comes as Enphase prepares to launch a series of products tailored to powering homes, businesses and communities with clean energy.

“Enphase is working to solve one of society’s most urgent challenges: building a sustainable energy future by harnessing the clean, reliable, and boundless energy of the sun,” Allison Johnson, chief marketing officer at Enphase said in a statement.

Droga5 declined to share further details.

On Monday, Enphase Energy announced it has expanded into Brazil with its IQ 7 microinverters, which invert solar energy in power. The company is expected to start shipping the product for residential and small commercial installers across Brazil starting in October.