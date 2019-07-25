Engine ups Zihla Salinas to newly created global CMO role

After seeing strong momentum since Zihla Salinas joined Engine a year and a half ago – with new work from the likes of SoulCycle, American Public Education and more – the agency has decided to promote the marketing exec to global CMO.

As part of the newly created role, Salinas will continue to serve in her previous post as U.S. chief executive.

Some other new accounts Salinas has helped usher into the agency in the last 18 months include Wolf&Friends, Birthright Israel and MyBoxShop.

She has also played an integral role in helping Engine streamline its strategy, content and media capabilities under the integrated umbrella of Engine Agency. The agency is headquartered in New York, with 17 offices across North America, the U.K., Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"Having Zihla take on the additional role of Global CMO just makes sense," Engine Global CEO Kasha Cacy. "It is an extension of the work that she already does driving the Engine brand through our agency offering."

Cacy added: "I have no doubt that Zihla will jump in and tackle new assignments with the tenacity and creativity she has applied to every other challenge. She is the rare marketer who is able to understand what each partner needs and she has the determination to make magic happen."

Prior to Engine, Salinas worked at Doner LA as executive-VP and managing director, where she oversaw and helped develop the show’s operations and vision. She has also held executive roles at MDC Partners and Meredith and the CMO position of Omnicom’s Rapp.

Earlier this week, BBDO also named its first global CMO, tapping the agency's New York Chief Strategy Officer Crystal Rix for the post.