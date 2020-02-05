Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'

Scott Schiller, co-founder of the Interactive Advertising Bureau and former NBCUniveral executive, is joining global marketing services company ENGINE as it first global chief commercial officer.

This fall, ENGINE, which previously was comprised of more than a dozen companies, stripped away all individual names and decided to run all services under its flagship banner.

Schiller, who joins after working at NBCUniversal for a decade as executive VP of advertising and client partnerships, will be at forefront of driving worldwide revenue growth for ENGINE. He is reporting directly to Global CEO Kasha Cacy.

When asked why ENGINE decided now was the time to add a commercial chief, Cacy said: "Simply put, we brought Scott on to drive transformational growth in our business leveraging all of the assets in our portfolio."

An integral part of Schiller’s remit will be to help clients simplify and enhance their media solutions by unlocking the services and products within EMX, the company’s programmatic media exchange. He will collaborate with EMX Global CEO Michael Zacharski. Schiller will also work closely with Don Simons, CEO of ENGINE Insights, the company’s research and analytics division; and Zihla Salinas, CEO of ENGINE Agency, the group’s creative and media agency.

During his 10 years at NBCU, Schiller helped build the digital video business to more than half a billion dollars in revenue in less than five years. Additionally, he handled content creation, strategy and marketing services for the NBCU Advertising and Partnerships portfolio.

Aside from NBCU, Schiller co-founded the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and served as a recent chairman.

"I was impressed by the talented team at ENGINE. The company offers powerful consumer insights to drive tangible business results through a full end-to-end solution. I’m excited to take that message to the market and, ultimately, to help clients grow their businesses," said Schiller in a statement.