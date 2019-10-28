Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90

Endeavor Global Marketing (EGM) is bringing all of its sub-brands together, as the company unifies under 160over90.

"This past year has been an exciting one for Endeavor Global Marketing," said Bozoma Saint John, CMO of Endeavor. "This is a creative agency that is making waves, and we’re just getting started."

The rebranded agency will encompass all of Endeavor Global Marketing’s multi-office team of 800 around the globe and will specialize in services including advertising, branding, experiential, sponsorships, partnerships, PR and communications.

According to 160over90, the rebrand will help to bring all of EGM’s former entities under one roof.

The change will include new social channels and a website separate from that of Endeavor's.

Ed Horne, president of EGM, will remain president of 160over90.

"160over90 brings unmatched cultural access and influence, global scale, and the creative distribution through our in-house offerings – be it advertising, branding, communications, sponsorships or experiential," Horne said.

160over90 was originally an existing agency acquired by Endeavor last year.

The concept behind the name is meant to represent the elevated blood pressure a viewer might experience while watching one of the firm’s ads.