Employees want a hybrid workplace

More people are getting vaccinated, and the current trajectory suggests President Biden will reach his goal of having 100 million Americans vaccinated within his first 100 days.

As the nation begins to turn the corner in this year-long pandemic, some agencies, such as Omnicom-owned Zimmerman advertising, are reportedly pressuring employees to return to work, while others are not convinced a fully in-person work model is the best path forward.

Agencies like Golin have already begun testing out hybrid options, and others such as FCB Inferno and Havas Media Group intend to keep a hybrid work structure as well.

Campaign US asked agency employees on Twitter how they feel about returning to work. Here are the results: