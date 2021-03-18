Employees want a hybrid workplace

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 3 hours ago

Campaign US asked in a Twitter poll: do agency employees feel pressured to return to the office?

More people are getting vaccinated, and the current trajectory suggests President Biden will reach his goal of having 100 million Americans vaccinated within his first 100 days.  

As the nation begins to turn the corner in this year-long pandemic, some agencies, such as Omnicom-owned Zimmerman advertising, are reportedly pressuring employees to return to work, while others are not convinced a fully in-person work model is the best path forward.   

Agencies like Golin have already begun testing out hybrid options, and others such as FCB Inferno and Havas Media Group intend to keep a hybrid work structure as well.

Campaign US asked agency employees on Twitter how they feel about returning to work. Here are the results: 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS