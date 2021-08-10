Employees want their companies to delay office return

After what seemed like a turnaround in the return to normal, workers are again hesitant to return to the office as concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant grow, according to a Campaign US poll.

The Delta variant is surging while agencies roll out back to the office plans. Should companies postpone a return? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) August 9, 2021

The situation has developed quickly over the last several weeks, just as agencies began to communicate reopening plans. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase, many are re-evaluating a return, with some, such as Publicis Groupe already delaying plans.

As the fall approaches, states, school districts and private businesses are also implementing new mandates, such as mandatory vaccinations and masking in order to contain the spread of the variant.

If your agency is making changes to its reopening plans, pitch me: sabrina.sanchez@haymarketmedia.com.