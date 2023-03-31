Promotional feature
Agency Futures

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

Added 5 hours ago

Spain-based LLYC has acquired U.S.-based BAM. This video, presented by Agency Futures, the consultancy that advised on and helped close the transaction, underscores the vital role that certain overlooked factors can play in all such unions.

In a transaction announced today, LLYC, a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs firm, has acquired San Diego, California-based BAM, a leading U.S. PR and marketing agency serving venture-backed and established technology companies. 

London-headquartered consultancy Agency Futures facilitated the deal. CEO and founder Doug Baxter; partner, APAC, Simon Morgan; and Andrea Gordilho, head of M&A origination, were all key players. In this video, the former two share their organization’s unique philosophy on what makes all such deals – particularly on a global scale – most likely for success.

It starts with two words that have become very prevalent in all workplace discussions the past couple of years, but are not commonly associated with such financial arrangements: empathy and culture. Simply put, they both emphasize, no M&A deal can succeed without a strong commitment to both.

Of course, those are not the only key ingredients in such transactions, as Baxter and Morgan make clear during their conversation. Counsel is shared on making global partnerships work, the factors every entity must know upon entering the U.S. market, understanding the trajectory of the tech space, and more.

So much goes into making an M&A successful, including aspects that most don’t instinctively consider. In this video, Baxter and Morgan seek to change that.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

Marketers bet too big on the metaverse

3 lessons learned from 35 years at the same agency

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron