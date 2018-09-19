Emma Stone to discuss mental health at NY Advertising Week

Sarah Jessica Parker, Venus Williams, Jessica Alba, Snoop Dogg and more.

Advertising Week is known for attracting star-studded celebrities, and this year is no different as actress Emma Stone plans to take the stage at the event next month.

On October 1, which is the first day of 2018 New York Advertising Week, Stone will sit down with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, president of national nonprofit the Child Mind Institute, to discuss the link between creativity and anxiety and how being open and real about mental health issues can positively impact someone’s life.

This won’t be the first time Stone talks about mental health. Last spring, she teamed up with the Child Mind Institute for a video series aimed at children and teens called #MyYoungerSelf. In the video, she opens up about how she’s learned to cope with anxiety and panic attacks throughout her life. Other celebs who joined the campaign include Lena Dunham, Jay Leno and Kristen Bell, among others.

"Leveraging the Advertising Week platform to create meaningful change is at the heart of what we do. History tells us progress on any challenge begins with conversation in open, public forums. Mental health has been one of those issues that society has brushed under the rug, developing a stigma that keeps so many from getting help," said Matt Scheckner, CEO of Stillwell Partners, which owns and produces Advertising Week globally.

Scheckner added that one out of every five children in the United States under 20 years old suffers from a mental health or learning disorder, which means "we have a huge opportunity to impact our future – opening minds and removing stigmas."

"It’s our privilege to shine the spotlight on mental health with the Child Mind Institute as we explore the connection between creativity and anxiety with Dr. Harold Koplewicz and Academy Award winning actress Emma Stone," he said. "We look forward to embracing the differences in all of us which truly manifest the notion: Great Minds Think Unalike."

Stone’s session will be at AMC Loews Lincoln Square’s Target Media Network Stage at IMAX on Monday, October 1 at 1:15pm.