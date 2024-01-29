Emerging tech’s exclusivity is a warning sign for AI

There is so much positive potential around what generative AI can do to foster inclusion.

Particularly for talent enablement, it could create a level playing field across functional skill sets, making things accessible to individuals that weren’t previously. Someone with a visual disability could use AI as a voice interface, for instance, or AI could be used to develop language components in both literal and programming languages.

Essentially, if someone has an idea, no matter their circumstances, its execution could become reality thanks to AI.

But a much bigger conversation needs to be had. Before we can ever get to these positive outcomes, we need to close a huge gap that remains in AI access.

It’s easy for those of us exposed to emerging technology to forget that many people still don’t have smartphones, or computers or internet access in their homes. They also aren’t surrounded by amazing innovation experts who study the latest and greatest AI tools, their capabilities, risks and coming upgrades.

It’s encouraging to see steps in the right direction, such as President Biden’s Executive Order with guidelines on AI equity, to ensure systems aren’t discriminatory. But companies must still take the lead on inclusive practices to close the access gap.

A pattern of emerging tech exclusivity

Generative AI isn’t the first emerging technology and certainly won’t be the last. The same access challenges applied to the metaverse, Web3, VR and more. Complex and requiring a level of investment in devices and connectivity, emerging technology can be exclusive. As more experiences, engagements and opportunities occur within these spaces, the barriers to accessibility rise that much higher. Bridging the digital divide is one thing, but the access to knowledge and upskilling is perhaps just as vital.

There’s still time for AI to address lack of access

It's still early days for generative AI, and much of the technology’s future is still yet to be determined. The leaders driving this innovation forward need to do so in ways that are equitable and accessible by design.

Conversations at industry events, conferences and institutions are valuable, but who is leading conversations on AI in other places — in communities where people can't attend these larger and more formal interactions? Access to knowledge and expertise needs to be shared so these communities understand how it impacts them and their career opportunities, as well as the resources they might need to gain its benefits.

Organizations looking to include underrepresented communities can host virtual town halls and webinars, community-led workshops, provide education on their social channels, form partnerships and mentorship programs and advocate for change through policy.

Start with the seats at the table

If AI is going to revolutionize every aspect of our lives, there needs to be representation in its design and development around ethnicity, economics, race and more. Many brands are focused on educated consumer segments with strong buying power. How we make AI-generated brand conversations more inclusive to disadvantaged communities and representative from a disability and language standpoint, for example, will be vital to the experiences it creates for diverse communities in the long run.

It's amazing to think of all the ways AI can be used as a tool to start leveling the playing field and upskilling employees to be valuable contributors. But the bigger conversation about access must be addressed.

Without the hardware to even access AI tools, and without the exposure to knowledge and expertise to even know what the capabilities are and how to capture them, we’re failing a group of our population from the start. There’s still time for AI to learn from the pitfalls of other emerging technologies of the past — but with how quickly it’s evolving, we need to be intentional to prevent leaving marginalized community members behind.

Lea Taylor is head of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Razorfish.