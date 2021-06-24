Embracing radical complexity, a podcast sponsored by Weber Shandwick

Radical simplicity used to be the creative holy grail. But now, marketers and communicators must embrace radical complexity. Weber Shandwick’s Chief Creative Officer, Tom Beckman, and North America Chief Strategy Officer, Robyn Adelson, discuss this shift in light of this year’s Cannes Lions stand-out work.

