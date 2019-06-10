Embrace your inner-child this Father's Day and #DanceLikeADad

Roughly one out of every two dads say they spend too little time with their kids and want to do a better job parenting.

If these fathers didn’t already feel bad enough, research by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) shows that children who feel close to their das exhibit better cognitive and social functioning, including self-control, self-esteem and empathy. In short, being an involved dad means happier, healthier children.

That’s why the ACF, National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, Ad Counciland Campbell Ewald, have teamed up to launch a campaign this Father’s Day.

"The goal of this campaign is to inspire fathers to find fun and easy ways of spending quality time with their children," said Clarence H. Carter, Director of ACF’s Office of Family Assistance.

"It’s often the simplest moments that children cherish most with their fathers. We’re so excited for this campaign to launch. It’s our hope that our ‘Dance Like A Dad’ campaign will inspire dads everywhere to have a positive impact on their children’s lives by continuing to dance their way into their hearts."

The campaign tagline, "Make a moment. Dance Like A Dad," is part of an ongoing effort to encourage dads to play an active role in their children’s lives.

"When dads take time out of their day to have a little fun with their kids, the effects are so much more meaningful than most people think," said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman.

"We’re thrilled to be launching this new campaign and hope it shows dads everywhere that they can make a big impact on their kids’ lives through simple, fun, and even silly ways."

Jo Shoesmith, chief creative officer from Campbell Ewald, added: "Studies have shown that kids that have involved dads in their lives are healthier, do better in school, and are generally just happier kids. That’s why this year’s campaign urges dads to cut a rug, bust a move, or just plain jump around with their kids and dance like a dad."

Since the Responsible Fatherhood campaign was first introduced in 2006, it has secured more than $402.7 million in donated media and formed partnerships with the likes of NASCAR, WWE Superstars, and Sony Pictures.

According to the Ad Council’s tracking study, two-thirds of fathers in the U.S. report having heard or seen at least one of the campaign’s public service announcements (PSAs) (68 percent).

Those who are aware of the campaign PSAs are significantly more likely to help their children with homework (70 percent vs. 53 percent) and read to their child (56 percent vs. 34 percent) compared to those who are unaware of the campaign.