Embrace disruption or become history, says Mastercard global CMO Raja Rajamannar

Marketing is at a never-seen-before inflection point; new technology is coming at everything, everywhere and all at once. Mastercard's global CMO tells Campaign that if marketers don't rise above the sea of sameness and the clutches of traditional marketing, they'll be history. Catch his wide-ranging interview here.

by Nikita Mishra