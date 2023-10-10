Elon Musk's 'X' now running clickbait ads that can’t be reported or blocked
As X struggles to attract advertisers, users have reported seeing a new ad format emerge that cannot be blocked or reported, doesn't disclose the ad itself, and doesn't identify who is behind it.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.