Elon Musk, master of his own PR, puts Twitter deal on hold

Elon Musk’s eye-popping acquisition of Twitter is on hold, a very on-brand decision for the unpredictable entrepreneur. Musk is a master self-publicist, his talent for drawing attention to anything he does is currently unmatched, even if the ensuing external press isn’t always fawning.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk filled out a few forms stating his intention to pay (a ludicrous) $43bn for Twitter on 25 April, and spent the time since revelling in the media buzz, baiting the Twitter boardroom and melting snowflakes. But his grand plan always seemed to be more mischievous than serious.

It looks like I was right all along. You never actually intended to buy #Twitter. You were bluffing the entire time. How many Twitter shares did you sell before tweeting this announcement? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) May 13, 2022

It’s likely he would have been very mischievous once in the hot seat, and he might yet prove to be — if the deal goes ahead. But for now it’s on hold, ostensibly because Musk wants to investigate the numbers around Twitter’s spam and fake accounts, which may take more than a day or two.

There will be celebrations and commiserations over the news, not least because Musk is a polarising public figure. Donald Trump, another man who can divide opinion, will be unhappy as it seemed that with Musk in charge his Twitter ban would be lifted. But those who have remained resistant to Trump’s charms will be thrilled.

People who enjoy Twitter because it’s a bile-ridden cesspool of arguments and insults may be disappointed that Musk isn’t going to lower the bar even further. And who knows, maybe he had finally figured out a way to monetise the platform. Or maybe he'd worked out how to bring back celebrities who'd been scared away because of the potential for a quick PR disaster? Some have seen their reputations torched off the back of a single career ending tweet.

All we do know is that Twitter shares have plummeted 18 per cent at the news, which will not amuse investors.

Musk’s talent for self-publicity, and his apparent love for it, means there is no guarantee the deal will not be revived at some point. In the meantime, he’s wasted a huge amount of the Twitter’s boardroom's time, which he may have enjoyed, and kick-started a debate about how social media influences the concept of free speech, which is no bad thing.

He leaves the world at large wondering what he will do next — and, of course, ‘Elon Musk’ is trending. Which is just the way he likes it.

This story first appeared on PRWeek UK.