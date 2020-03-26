Elkay highlights silent background in latest campaign

Before the age of social distancing, many of us likely used an Elkay product without even realizing it.

You've probably used one at the gym. Maybe even at the airport. You might even have one in your kitchen without realizing it.

But what exactly does Elkay make? The bottle refill station in your breakroom, your kitchen sink, and the water fountain at the park are just a few examples of Elkay products that surround us every day without us realizing it.

The global sink, faucet, and plumbing company recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, and despite owning more than 60 percent of the stainless steel sink market, you’d be hard-pressed to find a random member of the public who knows who they are.

The company has moved to capitalize on its status as a known unknown with its "That’s Elkay" created in partnership with its AOR, Zeno Group.

"Wherever Elkay is, they’re working hard to help you do what you need to do without getting in the way; a quiet partner with humble elegance," reads a statement from Zeno.

The campaign breathes life into what could have just been a mundane ad about sinks, only of interest to those searching for one at that very moment.

Instead, Elkay’s campaign will likely have a wider reach, as anyone refiling their bottle at the gym may wonder, "is that Elkay?"

Digital ads for the campaign have rolled out this week with print versions rolling out in May.