Elizabeth Paul boomerangs back to The Martin Agency

by Michael Heusner Added 6 hours ago
The Martin Agency chief strategy officer, Elizabeth Paul
The Martin Agency chief strategy officer, Elizabeth Paul

Paul had previously worked at The Martin Agency from 2004-2012.

The Martin Agency has appointed Elizabeth Paul as its chief strategy officer, the agency’s first new executive committee member since 2017. 

Paul most recently served as chief strategy officer at Mullen Lowe, where she was one of the youngest in the industry to hold the CSO title. 

In addition to being a three-time Jay Chiat Award winner, she was also recently named "Strategic Planner of the Year" by Campaign US. 

"I was drawn to Martin’s mission to help brands hijack culture to fight invisibility," Paul said. "We are in the business of creating cultural goods. In the pop-cultural landscape, brands can be polluters or contributors."

According to her LinkedIn, Paul spent the first eight years of her career at The Martin Agency before moving to a different company. 

She will succeed Michael Chapman, who had been serving dual roles of CSO and chief growth officer.

She joins as the ninth member of the agency’s executive leadership team, meaning that the agency now has an executive team that is 55 percent female, while staff leadership is 50 percent female. Women also represent 40 percent of the creative department.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS