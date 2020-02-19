Elizabeth Paul boomerangs back to The Martin Agency

The Martin Agency has appointed Elizabeth Paul as its chief strategy officer, the agency’s first new executive committee member since 2017.

Paul most recently served as chief strategy officer at Mullen Lowe, where she was one of the youngest in the industry to hold the CSO title.

In addition to being a three-time Jay Chiat Award winner, she was also recently named "Strategic Planner of the Year" by Campaign US.

"I was drawn to Martin’s mission to help brands hijack culture to fight invisibility," Paul said. "We are in the business of creating cultural goods. In the pop-cultural landscape, brands can be polluters or contributors."

According to her LinkedIn, Paul spent the first eight years of her career at The Martin Agency before moving to a different company.

She will succeed Michael Chapman, who had been serving dual roles of CSO and chief growth officer.

She joins as the ninth member of the agency’s executive leadership team, meaning that the agency now has an executive team that is 55 percent female, while staff leadership is 50 percent female. Women also represent 40 percent of the creative department.