Eight-year overnight ratings low for Super Bowl LII on NBC

NBC is touting the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41 to 33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII last night as the top-rated show of the year (and 9 percent higher than the prior Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl match-up in 2005). Last night’s game averaged a 47.4 rating/70 share in the household overnights, based on the 56 metered markets monitored by Nielsen (versus the 43.4 rating/63 share for the prior face-off on Feb. 6, 2005).



What the NBC spinmeisters failed to mention, however, was that this 47.4 overnight rating for Super Bowl LII was the lowest for any Super Bowl match-up since 2010. Year-to-year, it was down by three percent from the 48.8 household rating for the Super Bowl LI in the household overnights on Fox in 2017, which translated into 111.3 million viewers (based on the Live+Same Day data).



Take a look at the tracking:

2/04/18 (NBC): 47.4 overnight household rating, total viewers TBD

2/05/17 (Fox): 48.8 household rating; 111.30 million viewers

2/07/16 (CBS): 49.0 household rating; 111.86 million

2/01/15 (NBC): 49.7 household rating; 114.40 million

2/02/14 (Fox): 47.6 household rating; 112.19 million

2/03/13 (CBS): 48.1 household rating; 108.69 million

2/05/12 (NBC): 47.8 household rating; 111.35 million

2/06/11 (Fox): 47.9 household rating; 111.04 million

2/07/10 (CBS): 46.4 household rating; 106.48 million



Overall, the Super Bowl LII overnight rating ranks ninth among all Super Bowls and is the third best in the 19 Super Bowls NBC has televised to-date. The halftime performance by Justin Timberlake (from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET) delivered a 48.1 overnight rating. And Buffalo topped the individual metered markets, with a 56.4 household rating. Second overall was Philadelphia with a 56.2, its best ever for any Super Bowl telecast.

The special edition of NBC’s "This Is Us," which revealed how Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson died, scored an approximate 16.2 household overnight rating from 10:45-11:49 p.m. ET (with an 11.2 rating in adults 18-49). Following the late local news that led into a 5.7 household rating for a live edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" from 12:24-1:35 a.m. ET.



Fast national ratings and Total Audience Delivery for Super Bowl LII will be issued late this afternoon.