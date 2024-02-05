Editor’s Pick: 4 campaigns that stood out during the Grammy’s

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4 was full of notable performances, buzzworthy speeches — and interesting activations from brands.

Taylor Swift stole the show with a Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, which she used to announce her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, coming out on April 19. Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman returned to the stage to perform “Fast Car” with Luke Combs for the first time in 15 years, and Miley Cyrus snagged her first Grammy for best pop solo performance for “Flowers.” Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Sza, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Billy Joel performed live.

Elsewhere, Noah chided TikTok for “ripping off artists” amid its ongoing spat with Universal Music, and Jay-Z questioned the Grammy’s rigor, prestige and legitimacy during his speech for the Global Impact Award.

The broadcast followed on successful viewership of last year’s awards, which pulled in its biggest audience since 2020 at approximately 12.5 million viewers. As a result, ad sales were strong.

Of those ad buys, a few stuck out to Campaign US for their craft, ideas and cultural cachet. Watch them below:

Mastercard

SZA’s performance of “Saturn,” a new single from her upcoming album, LANA, was more than just the debut of a new song. It also kicked off Mastercard’s campaign with the Priceless Planet Coalition, an organization that aims to restore 100 million trees in forests around the world, in partnership with Lyft and SiriusXM.

Based on the insight that concertgoers are 1.5 times more likely to take action to help the environment, the initiative allows consumers to help plant a tree whenever they use their MasterCard to pay for a Lyft ride, up to half a million trees.

Meanwhile, from Feb. 7 through March 31, customers that subscribe to SiriusXM’s All Access plan on siriusxm.com/mastercard will get four months of free access to the platform and will trigger Microsoft planting 10 trees. Mastercard will plant more trees, up to half a million trees, as subscribers listen on the app.

During Sza’s Grammy’s performance, Mastercard kicked off an Instagram sweepstakes where cardholders entered for the chance to win a tree seed incorporated into the singer’s outfit by commenting with a plant emoji and tagging a friend on a specific post from Mastercard.

Nike

Travis Scott unveils his Jumpman Jack sneaker in new commercial.��



pic.twitter.com/LnGJacjY0i — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 5, 2024

Nike’s spot for its Jumpman Jack sneaker collaboration with artist Travis Scott seemed as though it were part of his performance.

As Scott raged on stage ending his performance with the hit song “Fein,” the broadcast transitioned into Nike’s Jordan seamlessly with the same song. The 60-second spot follows Scott as he models his new Jordan sneakers in different scenarios – snowboarding, playing basketball, raging at a party and more.

Dunkin’

In a humorous Grammy’s spot for Dunkin’,Ben Affleck makes fun of himself and his past facial expressions during the awards show.

After Affleck’s appearance at last year’s show caused the birth of the “Sad Affleck meme,” which circulated rumors that he was bored during the show and that his marriage to JLo was on rocky terms, the actor and Dunkin’ brand ambassador tries to become an artist himself in a 60-second spot created in partnership with Artists Equity.

Viewers watch Affleck pitch music ideas to producers, take dances from Charli D’Amelio and invest in a Donut chain for his musical persona.

Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors graced the Grammy’s commercial breaks with a spot featuring singer-songwriter Laufey to showcase how it champions up-and-coming artists through intimate concert settings.

In Hilton’s 30-second spot, titled Stay in the Music, Laufey prepares for a performance in a Hilton room writing songs, playing her guitar and choosing her outfit. Once she’s finally ready, she is ushered into the Conrad Los Angeles, one of Hilton’s connecting rooms, to perform for a small group of loyal listeners.