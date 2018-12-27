Editor's letter: A reflection and a look forward

Dear industry friends,

As of January 2, I’ll have been in my role as editor of Campaign US for nine months, and what an amazing journey it’s been.

I’m wholeheartedly grateful for the support we’ve had from the industry – and I’m equally appreciative for my incredible colleagues in the states and around the world.

This year has been personally and professionally exhilarating. I’m proud of the awards we’ve launched, such as Female Frontier and Power of Purpose; the roundtables and events we’ve held, like our Breakfast Briefing on in-housing; and our popular editorial sections, including One-Word Answers, Are We There Yet? and Private View.

Keep an eye out for our content, awards and events in 2019 – we plan on turning heads.

I know I’ve said this before, but it’s worth saying again: We care.

My associate editor, Oliver McAteer (or "Ollie" as most of you know him), and I respect this industry and we love covering it – the ups, downs and everything in between.

I hope you’re as excited as we are because this is only the beginning for Campaign US. We have a lot more to do – and so do all of you.

An industry should have a strong trade publication at its base to help keep it bold, brave and in check. We will continue pushing all of you, so please do the same to us. Tell us your likes, your dislikes, your ideas, frustrations, passions, gripes and more. We are all ears and we are all in.

Get ready for a wonderful ride in 2019. We’re thrilled to be on this journey with you.

Happy New Year!