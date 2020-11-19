Edelman names Pam Scheideler US head of digital

LOS ANGELES: Edelman has named Pam Scheideler as head of digital in the U.S., a position that had been empty since last year.

Scheideler started in the role on Monday, based in Los Angeles. She is reporting to Tristan Roy, global digital chair, and U.S. CEO Russell Dubner and overseeing the integration of digital across the firm’s U.S. operations, the agency said in a statement.

Edelman has seen increasing demand for its digital services, a spokesperson said, explaining why it chose to fill the role now. The agency will look to Scheideler to shape digital strategies, stories and experiences for clients.

The last person to lead U.S. digital efforts for Edelman was Jessica Clifton as EVP of digital and brand marketing and U.S. head of digital. She left the agency in September of 2019 to found marketing consultancy Low Earth Orbit.

Before joining Edelman, Scheideler worked at R/GA as MD of its Los Angeles office and was chief digital officer at Deutsch. She also worked for Google Creative Labs, JWT New York and Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

After Scheideler left R/GA, the agency promoted San Francisco MD David Corns and executive production director Julie Andrews to larger roles and merged the R/GA San Francisco and Los Angeles presences into R/GA California, an R/GA spokeswoman said via email.

Revenue was flat at Edelman last year at $892 million according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2020.

This story was updated on November 18 with additional information.