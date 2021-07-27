Edelman names Duncan Milner executive creative director

by Aleda Stam Added 3 hours ago
Duncan Milner worked with Steve Jobs to reboot the Apple brand.
Duncan Milner worked with Steve Jobs to reboot the Apple brand.

Milner will lead work on Edelman’s global Samsung account.

Edelman has hired Duncan Milner as EVP and executive creative director.

In the newly created role, Milner will lead work for technology clients from the Los Angeles office, including operating as creative lead for Edelman's global Samsung account. He will report to global chief creative officer Judy John.  

Milner said he was drawn to Edelman because of John's commitment to changing the rules of creative culture.

"Working closely with Judy John, I’m looking forward to becoming a valued leader within Edelman and developing big, purposeful ideas for our clients," he said. "At Edelman, I have the opportunity to solve a different kind of creative problem." 

He added that was impressed with the agency's performance at Cannes this year. The firm won a Grand Prix at the festival for its work on the Asics Eternal Run campaign and was recognized for other work, as well. 

Edelman's new global strategy director, Tom Hehir, will partner with Milner as his strategic counterpoint on the Samsung account. 

Before joining Edelman, Milner was an independent creative consultant following more than a decade as chief creative officer at TBWA/Media Arts Lab. There, he worked with Steve Jobs to rebuild the Apple brand and to launch the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

He worked on some of the tech industry's most recognized campaigns, including Apple's PC vs. Mac and the iPod silhouette. 

In February, Edelman launched Edelman Studios, a global content creation and production hub. The firm’s revenue dipped 6% last year to $840 million, including a 4% decline in the U.S. to $530.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS