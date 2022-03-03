Edelman names Anita Valdes U.S. head of data and intelligence

Edelman has appointed Anita Valdes as U.S. head of Edelman data and intelligence.

Valdes will oversee all data strategies for Edelman's U.S. clients, including playing a key role in the firm's global market research, advanced analytics and performance marketing capabilities. She will report to Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Edelman global chief data and AI officer.

Valdes has succeeded Dustin Johnson, who became Edelman's head of corporate solution innovation in January, where his primary focus is driving the company's growing portfolio of commstech solutions.

Since its inception, Edelman DXI has focused on using data and intelligence to drive empathetic, transparent and action-based communications for clients that are navigating increased calls for corporate leadership on social issues.

"Over the past year, we have made a conscious effort to make data and AI the connective tissue across our Edelman teams to unlock richer and more impactful insights for our clients," said Kotziagkiaouridis. "This has enabled cross-functional collaboration and rapid innovation, positioning our clients and the organizations they serve to better anticipate change and navigate today’s complex environment."

Valdes said via email that she plans to take a hard look at client challenges.

"My first items to tackle in this role are a deep dive into the issues our clients are facing, where the U.S. teams need immediate support and how I can best drive cross-functional collaboration within the organization to make an impact," she said.

Valdes has joined Edelman DXI from Red Fuse Communications, a WPP entity working in service of Colgate-Palmolive, where she led an insights and media team. Previously, she worked at Ogilvy, Kantar, and GroupM.

Edelman’s other executive moves in 2022 include naming Heidi Hovland as global chair of food and beverage and Oscar Suris as president of the firm's New York office in February.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.