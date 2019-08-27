Dwayne Johnson-backed VOSS Water taps iFuel as AOR

New York City-based iFuel is adding VOSS Water to its agency of record roster.

It will lead the charge in a strategic repositioning of the Dwayne Johnson-backed brand which includes creative and media planning and buying responsibilities.

The upcoming campaign, which will mark VOSS's largest consumer-facing drive in its history, will feature The Rock, who recently announced an advisory role with the company.

Kristina Tucker, managing partner at iFuel, said: "The VOSS consumer is an ambitious person who works hard for what they have, lives every moment passionately and doesn't settle for less.

"We wanted them to be represented in this campaign while inviting other like-minded, similarly passionate and driven people to experience the truly unique brand that is VOSS. This is how we ultimately arrived at our new tagline of 'Live Every Drop.' "

The campaign is currently running in more than 25 major markets across the U.S. with a larger national media plan being built for 2020. The campaign includes large-scale outdoor, digital and social media and in-store tactics.

The creative was developed by iFuel and executed in tandem with Seven Bucks Production, which is owned by Johnson.

"iFuel has been an exceptional partner in helping VOSS to articulate its evolving brand vision, beautifully captured in the 'Live Every Drop' campaign," said Ariel Boorstin, vice president of marketing at VOSS Water.

"A premium water straight from the most pristine source, the authenticity of VOSS makes it a brand worthy of everyday enjoyment and a daily encouragement to strive for more. The process of bringing this brand ethos to life and welcoming more consumers to experience it has been extremely exciting, and we look forward to the campaign rollout and continued collaboration with iFuel."