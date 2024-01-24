Duolingo’s CMO on AI and what to expect from the Super Bowl

Duolingo’s chief marketing officer Manu Orssaud promises the brand’s inaugural Super Bowl spot will provide a “WTF moment” for viewers as it packs in its “stunty, funny and authentic” marketing style into just five seconds.

“We love a challenge,” Orssaud said in an interview with Campaign US. “We have so little time to actually do something really exciting.”

The cost savings for Duolingo to buy a five-second spot during the Big Game versus a 30-second spot — which costs new advertisers $7 million — was “of course” a draw, the CMO acknowledged.

Though Reddit in 2021 demonstrated that five seconds can be enough to “generate coverage and interest,” Orssaud said. Reddit’s ad — which glitched from what appeared to be a car commercial to show a lengthy statement in the form of a Reddit post — was among the most attention-grabbing spots of the game that year, according to The Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review.

With mascots set to be a bigger trend at the Super Bowl this year, Orssaud discussed the benefits and potential drawbacks of the strategy as brands “try to replicate what others are doing.” Duolingo has built a strong following with its mascot Duo the owl and has recently been experimenting with expanding its characters to keep its social media “fresh.”

Orssaud also discussed how AI is transforming Duolingo’s marketing approach by scraping data on TikTok to help identify audience trends, generating multiple assets for performance marketing campaigns and opening up the opportunity to do more CGI stunts.

He responded to reports about Duolingo allegedly replacing some of its language translation contractors with AI translation, noting that AI is “imperfect” and requires “human interaction.”

See above for the full interview, conducted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, which forms part of Campaign US’ Behind the Brand video series delving into the mechanisms of marketing major brands.