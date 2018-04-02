Dunkin' Donuts seeks media agency as creative review nears end

Dunkin’ Donuts has issued an RFP for a new U.S. media agency as the brand nears an end on its creative review, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hill Holliday, which has worked with Dunkin’ Donuts since 1998 on both creative and media, is looking to defend the business in partnership with Interpublic Group sibling UM, Campaign has learned. Representatives from Hill Holliday and Dunkin’ Donuts did not respond to inquiry for comment.

Last week, Dunkin' hired MullenLowe Mediahub executive Keith Lusby as VP of media in the U.S. Lusby is reporting to Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. CMO Tony Weisman, who joined the brand at the end of September after previously serving as North American CEO of Publicis Groupe’s DigitasLBi.

Dunkin’ Donuts issued an invitation-only review for U.S. creative services in December, which is close to wrapping up. The creative and media reviews are both being handled by MediaLink, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Representatives from MediaLink declined to comment.

Dunkin' Brands Inc., which includes Dunkin’ Donuts and the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain, beat analyst expectations in its Q4 earnings for 2017. The company’s net income increased from $56.1 million in Q4 2016 to $195.5 million in 2017 and its revenue in the period jumped 5.3 percent to $227.1 million, year-over-year.