Dunkin' Donuts CMO Tony Weisman to step down in December

The chief marketing officer of Dunkin’ Donuts has announced he will leave the company before the end of this year.

Tony Weisman wrote in a post on LinkedIn he will help in the search for his successor and stressed he feels "great about the team that is in place to drive the next level of growth."

He was with the company for more than two years and will leave on December 1.

Part of his post reads: "I am proud of what we accomplished over the past 2+ years including our rebranding to Dunkin’, introducing new menu items like the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, relaunching and doubling our espresso business, transitioning from foam to paper cups and bringing in new talent and agencies to modernize the brand.

"I'll help in the process of finding my successor, I feel great about the team that is in place to drive the next level of growth for the business and I’ll be cheering them on as I enjoy my morning coffee at Dunkin’. I’m looking forward to my next opportunity and will share details when I can."

The news comes just days after he spoke at an ANA conference about the brand's transformation and tapping into consumer love.