Dunkin' Donuts appoints Publicis Media as new media agency

Dunkin’ Donuts has chosen Publicis Media as its agency partner for U.S. media buying and planning.

The team, a bespoke unit of Publicis dedicated and named for Dunkin' Donuts, will pull resources from across Publicis Groupe's Digitas and Blue 449 to handle the account.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Dunkin' Donuts as we are evolving to become America's favorite on-the-go stop for coffee and baked goods, and we're delighted to partner with Publicis Media to help us identify, engage and inspire action with the right consumers in real time," said Keith Lusby, vice president of Media for Dunkin' Donuts U.S.

"We selected the Publicis team because they brought forth best-in-class people, tools and ideas that demonstrated they are the ideal partner to help us innovate the way we engage with our consumers and drive the business forward."

It comes after the brand hired BBDO Worldwide as its creative agency of record, following a competitive review that launched late last year.

In addition to BBDO, which handles print, digital, OOH, TV and more, ARC/Leo Burnett works on in-store promotions and activities for Dunkin’ Donuts. The first work from BBDO is expected to launch this fall.

Prior to hiring BBDO, Hill Holliday worked with Dunkin’ Donuts since 1998 on both creative and media. The agency was looking to defend the media business in partnership with Interpublic Group sibling UM, Campaign US reported at the time.

Last September, the brand hired Tony Weisman as CMO. Weisman was formerly the North American CEO of Digitas.