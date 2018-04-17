Dunkin' Donuts appoints BBDO Worldwide as creative AOR

Dunkin’ Donuts has hired BBDO Worldwide as its creative agency of record, following a competitive review that launched late last year.

In addition to BBDO, which will handle print, digital, OOH, TV and more, ARC/Leo Burnett will work on in-store promotions and activities for Dunkin’ Donuts. The first work from BBDO is expected to launch this fall.

The review was managed by MediaLink, which is also running Dunkin’s current media agency search, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Prior to hiring BBDO, Hill Holliday worked with Dunkin’ Donuts since 1998 on both creative and media. The agency is looking to defend the media business in partnership with Interpublic Group sibling UM, Campaign has learned. Representatives from Hill Holliday were not immediately available for comment.

"We loved the insights and innovation that BBDO Worldwide brought to the pitch, and we believe they are the best partner to help us transform and elevate our marketing, finding fresh and relevant new ways to inspire and captivate customers," said Dunkin’ U.S. CMO Tony Weisman in a statement. Weisman joined the brand at the end of September after previously serving as North American CEO of Publicis Groupe’s DigitasLBi.

"Additionally, ARC demonstrated a deep understanding of our customers and how to captivate them close to home and in the store. Every agency that participated in the pitch delivered great thinking and talent, and we are grateful that we got to choose from such a terrific line-up of contenders," he added.

Dunkin' Brands Inc., which includes Dunkin’ Donuts and the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain, beat analyst expectations in its Q4 earnings for 2017. The company’s net income increased from $56.1 million in Q4 2016 to $195.5 million in 2017 and its revenue in the period jumped 5.3 percent to $227.1 million, year-over-year. Dunkin’ Brands will release its 2018 Q1 earnings on April 26.