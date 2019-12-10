DRY Soda Company taps into sober-curious trend

Sober October, Dry January and even the draconian One Year No Beer, are calendar challenges that are popping up in conversations and on social feeds.

The "sober-curious" movement was also a topic under discussion at the BevNET Live Winter 2019 show in Santa Monica, Calif., this week. A panel discussion on the low/no alcohol trend packed a Loews Santa Monica conference room Monday.

One of the speakers, Sharelle Klauss, the founder and CEO of DRY Soda Company, talked to Campaign US about the market and marketing plans for the company she launched in Seattle in 2005.

Being sober curious and trying a sober challenge is appealing "as people are looking to keep their edge," said Klauss."As a culture, we push alcohol, but I think we are seeing a culture shift."

DRY, a line of lightly sweetened, botanically inspired bubbly beverages, will stage a Dry January marketing campaign to bring attention to the brand and the movement.

The company also announced a strategic investment and partnership with Sans Bar, the Austin alcohol-free bar. Together they are hosting the Sans Bar x DRY 2020 National Pop Up Tour. Featuring music, entertainment and a booze-free environment, the event will kick off in Seattle January 10 before hitting Atlanta, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, New York and 10 other cities.

DRY’s Dry January campaign will include a partnership with Dr. Pepper

Schwartz, a sociologist, and sexologist and television personality centered around the theme of 31 Days of Doing it Dry. "It’s not what you are giving up, it’s what you are gaining," said Klauss.

Brian Balthazar, the television producer who launched the Today Show’s fourth hour with Hoda and Kathie Lee (notorious for their day drinking) and runs the Dr. Thirsty cocktail blog, will create a zero-proof cocktail for DRY’s January celebrations.

Also next year, Klauss will segue the DRY Sparkling Sodas brand to Dry Botanical Bubbly, which she believes will better underscore the elegant and celebratory nature of the line, which features lavender, cucumber, blood orange and other sophisticated flavors.