Droga5 promotes Susie Nam to CEO of the Americas

Droga5, the global creative agency part of Accenture Interactive, has promoted Susie Nam to chief executive officer of the Americas, effective immediately.

In the newly-created role, Nam will lead Droga5’s New York office and support its business across North and South America, including the firm’s Brazil office expected to open next year.

The promotion comes as Droga5 expands its global footprint, most recently opening a Tokyo office in May. The agency plans to open an office in China next year.

Prior to the appointment, Nam was global chief operating officer at the agency. Droga5 declined to provide further details on the reporting structure, but confirmed it will not fill her previous role.

Droga5 also promoted Dan Gonda to president of its New York office and Sean Lackey to global chief marketing officer. Both are newly created roles.

Gonda, who was previously managing director, will oversee client relationships and business operations for Droga5 New York. It is the first time someone has held the New York president title since global CEO Sarah Thompson had it in 2013.

Lackey will expand his role as CMO to a global scale, leading new business efforts for the agency. Since rejoining the agency as chief marketing officer in 2019, Lackey has helped Droga win clients including Allstate, Molson Coors, Kimberly-Clark and Petco.

The agency has no plans to replace their previous roles, an Droga5 spokesperson said in an email.

“Susie, Dan and Sean embody the Droga5 culture and DNA and have been instrumental in our success,” said Droga5 global CEO Sarah Thompson in a statement. “From extending our unique model with Accenture Interactive across several markets and clients to fostering a generous and ambitious creative culture, they will continue to be instrumental in our success as we expand and innovate.”