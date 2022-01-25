DraftKings promotes one of its first employees to CMO

Sports betting giant DraftKings has promoted Stephanie Sherman to chief marketing officer, the company said Tuesday.

DraftKings will consolidate all of its marketing functions under Sherman, including brand marketing, agency relationships, media buying, influencer strategy and other functions, according to a press release.

Sherman joined DraftKings as one of the company's first 15 employees in 2013. She was most recently SVP of marketing, with a focus on customer acquisition and direct response marketing.

For nearly a decade, she’s overseen marketing for DraftKings’ expansion into new areas including daily fantasy sports, sports betting, online casino and digital collectibles.

“When I started at DraftKings nine years ago, there was a genuine and collective sense that we were building something special, and zooming out to today, that has been validated more than I could have ever imagined,” Sherman said in a press statement. “For all the accomplishments we’ve celebrated and adversity we’ve overcome, I take on this new position knowing there is still so much opportunity ahead along with brilliant people ready to deliver.”

Prior to her time at DraftKings, Sherman oversaw acquisition marketing at Vistaprint.

Sherman moves into the CMO role at DraftKings as legal sports betting takes off across the country. So far, 30 states have now legalized sports betting after the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, which made sports betting illegal in most states.

The consumer opportunity for sports betting is huge; according to a study by the American Gaming Association, 47 million Americans placed bets on the 2021 March Madness basketball tournament alone.