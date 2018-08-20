Dr Pepper airs TV drama 'Fansvilles' for college football season

College football season and Dr Pepper go together like college football season and Dr Pepper.

The brand’s been powering fandom for years, and the 2018/19 season is no exception.

It teamed up with Deutsch to create parody TV show "Fansville" for a new campaign aimed at capturing the emotional roller coaster that is college football.

"Dr Pepper has a strong association with college football and this new campaign continues to build on that in a powerful way," said Brett Craig, executive vice president and executive creative director at Deutsch. "We understand the emotional rollercoaster that is college football fandom and we brought this to life through a sensational drama TV series. We can’t wait for fans to get sucked into the drama of Fansville."

The episodic-like initiative tells the stories of passionate fans through characters such as Brian Bosworth, Eddie George and Les Miles.

Directed by 10-time Emmy Award nominee, Jonathan Krisel, the series celebrates the unpredictable highs and lows of college football fandom, and the dramatic twists and turns of the season.

Dr Pepper premieres the first of its six 30-second spots on Monday August 27, with others airing throughout the college football season on ESPN, CBS and FOX.

"Fansville further solidifies our longstanding commitment to college football, as we eagerly kick off the 2018-2019 season," said Derek Dabrowski, vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Fansville is where college football is 24/7, 365 -- and Dr Pepper is fueling that incredible fandom, the fans’ hope, rivalry and competition, every step of the way."

The launch complements other key activations for the brand, including this year’s 10th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which has awarded more than $10 million to college students, as well as the extension of its official sponsorship of the College Football Playoff and Presenting Sponsorship of the National Championship Trophy through 2026.