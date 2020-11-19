DoubleVerify refines brand suitability controls

DoubleVerify has refined its brand safety and suitability solution to allow advertisers greater control over content they determine to be a risk.

The ad verification firm will debut a new solution, called Brand Suitability Tiers, from January. In all 13 categories of content will be tiered by three levels of risk. Content risk is determined by both content type (such as educational, news, dramatic depiction, user-generated) and topic.

In total, there will be 89 brand safety and suitability settings on offer. DoubleVerify claims this makes the solution "the most comprehensive and flexible coverage available in the market".

The product will be aligned with the 'Brand Safety Floor' and 'Brand Suitability Framework' developed by the 4A’s Advertising Protection Bureau and World Federation of Advertisers' Global Alliance for Responsible Media. DoubleVerify claims it is the first verification company to align with these standards.

"By calibrating our brand safety and suitability solution with the 4As and WFA, we’re making it possible for advertisers, publishers and platforms to speak a common, consistent language," said Matt McLaughlin, the chief operating officer of DoubleVerify. "As brand safety and suitability needs continue to evolve, this alignment is critical and will benefit the industry at large."

From January, DoubleVerify will also begin to provide advertisers with comprehensive reports detailing the category dimensions of all their impressions. Advertisers can use these insights to directly measure brand safety and suitability impact and optimise media plans accordingly.