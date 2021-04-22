Dos Equis wants people to make the most of life

Beer brand Dos Equis has launched its first campaign since unveiling a brand refresh last summer.

“A Dos of XX” is the first major branding effort since Dos Equis brought on Sid Lee as its creative AOR in December.

The campaign features a new tagline, “Get a Dos,” a play on words that invites consumers to get a taste of everything life has to offer.

“[The] idea is that you can look at an everyday situation, or whatever is happening in the world, and just change your perspective and try to be positive and hopeful and optimistic,” Cam Levin, chief creative officer at Sid Lee said.

The campaign includes three pieces of creative, called “Pregame,” “Breakup,” and “Vacation,” which show people experiencing mishaps as they adjust to getting back out and socializing after the pandemic. The creative will air on national TV, social media, retail, out of home and digital.

While the campaign is a celebration of returning to life post-pandemic, the ‘Dos of XX’ tagline does not refer to getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ligia Patrocinio, senior director at Dos Equis, said.

“We want consumers to embrace what life puts in front of [them], and have fun with that,” she said.