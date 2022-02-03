DoorDash and Shake Shack play cupid for singles this Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air — or is that just the smell of Shake Shack’s new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich?

This Valentine's Day, Shake Shack has teamed up with DoorDash to launch “Eat Cute,” a dating site for singles to find their perfect match. The potential for sparks to fly is high because couples will be matched based on their shared love for Shake Shack’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

“DoorDash and Shake Shack are a perfect match, so we jumped at the opportunity to marry the brands in an authentic, food-forward way,” said Vanessa Carr, director of partnership marketing at DoorDash. “There are millions of singles in the United States who haven’t been able to kindle new connections over the past few years, and ‘Eat Cute’ will connect them in a cheeky way to help break the ice ahead of Valentine’s Day.”

The dating site’s name, “Eat Cute,” is a nod to the rom-com movie genre, she added.

“In romantic comedies, a ‘meet cute’ is commonly used to describe when the two main characters begin their relationship in a charming, sometimes clumsy manner,” said Carr. “‘Eat Cute’ is our version of a ‘meet cute,’ revolving around craveable food and a shared connection.”

Here’s how it works: singles set up their profiles by providing their name, uploading a selfie and indicating their pronouns and romantic orientation. Then they indicate their preferred spice level, from “lettuce be friends only” to “too hot to handle.”

If the connection gets spicy, people can pursue their match further by sharing their Instagram profile, where the conversation can continue in their DMs.

Even if things fizzle out, everyone’s a winner. After matching, users will receive a promo code for a free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich from Shake Shack on DoorDash.

Users also have a chance to win a $5,000 DoorDash gift card when they share a screenshot of their “Eat Cute” profile on Twitter with the hashtags #EatCuteWithDoorDash and #Sweepstakes. DoorDash customers can also enjoy free fries on orders of $15 or more, including a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

People can swipe to their heart’s — and stomach’s — desire until February 15.

Shake Shack and DoorDash also expanded the campaign to TikTok, partnering with influencers Rahul Rai (@therealrahulrai) and Courtney Parchman (@averagefashionblogger) to share their candid dating advice and experiences on the platform.

Rai and Parchman’s “incredibly funny” personalities meshed well with the campaign’s “tongue-in-cheek” tone, said Carr.

“If singles are using the limited-time dating site, breaking the ice and laughing along the way, we’ve accomplished our mission to make hearts and stomachs full this Valentine's Day,” she said.”