DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to first chief marketing officer

DoorDash has named Kofi Amoo-Gottfried its first chief marketing officer, effective January 1.

Amoo-Gottfried was previously VP of marketing at DoorDash and oversaw brand, partner and product marketing, as well as creative and insights. He also led integrated marketing strategy and ops, international marketing, growth marketing and retention marketing.

As DoorDash’s first-ever CMO, Amoo-Gottfried will continue to lead the marketing team globally.

During his nearly three-year tenure at the food delivery service, Amoo-Gottfried led the development of DoorDash’s first integrated campaign in 2019, “Every Flavor Welcome” as well as “Open For Delivery,” which helped restaurants open for delivery during the pandemic get the word out to consumers to order in during lockdowns.

Amoo-Gottfried also led DoorDash through its first Super Bowl campaign in 2021, starring actor Daveed Diggs and characters from Sesame Street. He has been influential in shaping the company’s approach to issues like immigration, racial equity and helping restaurants stay open during the global pandemic.

Prior to his role at DoorDash, Kofi held several leadership roles in marketing and creative strategy, with stints at Facebook’s Meta as VP of brand and consumer marketing, FCB New York as chief strategy officer and Bacardi Global Brands as global communications lead for the rum category.

Amoo-Gottfried was not immediately available for comment.

In addition to naming Amoo-Gottfried as CMO, Doordash also promoted Tia Sherringham to general counsel and corporate secretary. Previously she was vice president of legal. As general counsel, Sherringham will continue to oversee the company’s legal team, as well its security, IT, and enterprise technology functions.

DoorDash did not respond to requests for additional comment in time for publication.