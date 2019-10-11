DoorDash leans into diversity through food with drive from The Martin Agency

America may seem particularly divided lately, but DoorDash is seeking to help remedy that with its latest campaign which celebrates diversity through food.

The aptly named "Every Flavor Welcome" campaign, created in partnership with The Martin Agency, features TV, digital, social, outdoor, and brand activations, including the introduction of what the company calls "eatable" billboards, which features QR codes that people can scan to order whatever food they're looking at.

Senior Art Director at The Martin Agency, Brittany Tooke, said: "Our goal with the creative was to make the food look so vibrant and textural that it made people want to eat it right off the ads, regardless of their familiarity with the cuisines."

Underground rapper Gift of Gab and Grammy-nominated artist MC Rapsody also deliver a bit of star power as voice over artists for the campaign's TV-spots.

According to Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, VP of marketing at DoorDash, many food delivery ads focus on the delivery aspect of the business rather than the food, but he hopes that this campaign will reshift focus on the culinary experience that people can expect.

"We brought all of these elements together in a dynamic photographic approach that elevated the food and put it front and center, but kept it relatable and authentic by putting the food in people’s hands, choosing everyday locations and settings, and having people gathered around the dishes in each shot," he said.

"This is a new take for us, and a unique point of view in the space - as most of the work in the category focuses on the idea of delivery, rather than on the food itself."

The campaign also organically fits itself into the ongoing conversation about diversity in the U.S. and what exactly it means to be an American.

"American food is remarkable and wonderful precisely because of the cultural influence of our diversity -- that’s the essence of 'Every Flavor Welcome,'" said Amoo-Gottfried. "And we believe this is a compelling point of view in the context of the current cultural conversation around what it means to be American.

""From our choice of production partners, to casting, to voice-over talent, to the food showcased, and the colors, patterns, tables, and backdrops - every single element was considered and influenced with diversity in mind," he added.

The campaign will run from October 7 until December of this year.