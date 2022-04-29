DoorDash highlights 2022 NFL draft picks in new campaign

DoorDash is tapping into the buzz around the 2022 NFL draft with a new campaign that highlights several of the league’s top picks.

The campaign, which aired during the draft’s kickoff on Thursday evening (April 28) on ESPN, features soon-to-be pro footballers that worked as “dashers” to help them financially get through college – and to where they are today.

Made with creative indie agency Gut Los Angeles, the campaign, called “Dash to It,” includes a 30-second spot focused on Desmond Ridder, a former dasher who is now a top 2022 draft pick and first-round hopeful Cincinnati quarterback.

The film cuts back and forth between scenes of Ridder training for his football career while supporting himself by delivering orders with DoorDash.

Emma Glazer, director of brand marketing, said DoorDash wanted to secure a player who could provide “an authentic perspective to the film.”

“We were inspired by Desmond’s story and his relentless pursuit to better himself and the community and teams around him,” she said. “Desmond shared that dashing on the DoorDash platform provided him the flexibility he needed to focus on training, and we knew highlighting his story could serve as inspiration for aspiring athletes everywhere.”

The campaign also included athletes who were formerly dashers behind the scenes. The director of the spot is Wes Walker, a former NCAA Division I athlete. Also a dasher, he understands what it means to supplement an income while making dreams come true.

“As a former Dasher during the height of the pandemic while keeping my filmmaking dreams alive, I was excited about the chance to direct this spot and shine a light on the hustle and balance dashing on the platform provides as you pursue your life goals," said Walker to Campaign, via DoorDash.

By shining a light on Ridder’s and Walker’s stories, as well as several other athletes who hope to be drafted over the next three days, DoorDash demonstrates how its platform can help people achieve their goals.

“We know that, like athletes, many creatives turn to DoorDash on the path to pursuing their passions, and we aim to partner with talented dashers whenever we can,” Glazer said. “We’re proud to offer dashers the freedom and flexibility they need to dream big while empowering them to do it on their own time.”

The campaign will run throughout the spring on streaming services and social media platforms.