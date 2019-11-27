Don't be confused if you see an astronaut rocking powerful adidas sneakers

New Yorkers: You may bump into an astronaut on the street. Do not be alarmed. Embrace him. And his cool sneaks.

"Boostronaut" is the living embodiment of a new five-year partnership with adidas and the International Space Station National Lab in which products will be tested above the atmosphere.

Serene Wong, senior art director at Jam3, the experiential agency behind a marketing drive for the space team, said: "This partnership of adidas and International Space Station National Lab is celebrating two of the most innovative brands coming together, to pursue innovation and push tech in the most extreme environments for the benefit of their athletes, world, and beyond.

"We are thrilled to help draw attention to this interesting work and can’t wait to follow the results as they unfold in space."

Boostronaut, a self-professed sports fan and foodie, is one humble man trapped in a NASA suit "just trying to explore life on Earth and drop some space knowledge along the way."

He was seen last Monday at the Houston Rockets game and this past Friday at the LA Clippers game. He will be making an appearance at one additional NBA game from now through December 6. In the meantime, you can find him mooching around the streets of New York or getting his steam on at Soho House. All while adorning the Ultra Boost 2020.