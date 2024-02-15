How Donna Kelce helped Barefoot Wine share Super Bowl party hosting tips

Campaign: Donna's Super Bowl Playbook

Companies: Barefoot Wine

Agency Partners: Praytell (agency of record)

Duration: February 5–11, 2024

It turns out the Kelce family can do more than just play football well, host one of the most popular podcasts and make Taylor Swift happy. Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, also apparently knows how to incorporate wine into a Super Bowl party.

Strategy

Barefoot Wine conducted a campaign in November with Donna Kelce called the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, targeted at new football fans — of which, thanks to Swift, there are many. The brand offered them a chance to attend a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and sit in a suite with Donna Kelce and Barefoot’s winemaker, Jen Wall.

“Let’s face it, football, like wine, can be complicated,” Donna Kelce said in an Instagram video. “Trying to learn the rules of the game, just like learning different types of wine, it can be overwhelming. That’s why I’m partnering with Barefoot Wine.”

The campaign proved successful — that video generated more than 2 million views — so the Barefoot creatives decided to continue working with Donna Kelce.

“I think [fans] really responded well to Donna's message of, ‘You don't need to be an expert to enjoy football’ and Barefoot’s message that, ‘You don't need to be an expert to enjoy wine,’” said Michelle Bontorin, Praytell account director.

The creatives made sure there was not consumer fatigue over all the Kelce-Swift content.

“We did a lot of in-depth analysis into the comments on [Donna’s] social posts. There are a lot of influencers that, I think when they take brand deals, there is a negative reaction to that, for one reason or another. I think people are really encouraged by the fact that Donna Kelce has been able to almost make a second career spreading her message and spreading her joy, and that's reflected in a lot of social chatter,” Bontorin said.

Donna Kelce has also promoted brands such as Campbell’s Chunky and Ziploc.

Tactics

Once the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl, “we knew that there was going to be a lot of new NFL fans hosting Super Bowl parties for the first time,” Bontorin said.

The creatives decided to feature Donna Kelce sharing tips for hosting such an event.

“Whether you're a Swiftie or you got into the game throughout the season, we knew that there were going to be questions about, what is a Super Bowl party? How are we going to host this? What are the foods? And then of course, what are the wines to pair with that, so it was a no-brainer to work with Donna,” Bontorin said.

In an Instagram video, Donna Kelce stands in a kitchen and pours herself a glass of wine as the text: “Donna’s Starting Wineup,” appears.

She then shares tips for making dishes and wine pairings.

Results

Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl Playbook Instagram videos generated more than 2 million views and more than 21,000 likes.

The campaign generated coverage from outlets such as USA Today; People, Today, Fox News and Forbes.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.