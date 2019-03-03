Doner taps Jane Goodman for 'new breed of strategic thinking'

MDC Partners’ Doner has hired Jane Goodman as its new chief strategy officer to help clients better compete and stand out among competitors.

"We’re investing more in strategic services than at any time in Doner’s history, because our clients’ brands need a new breed of strategic thinking in order to compete," David DeMuth, CEO of Doner, told Campaign US.

Goodman succeeds James Ward, who left the agency last year to join McCann. Most recently, Goodman, who reports to DeMuth, consulted on brands such as including Zillow, Bacardi, McKinsey & Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Samsung and WW.

"In Jane, we saw a chief strategy officer to help our clients stand out and grow in a business climate that not only requires classic brand strategy, but demands data-driven cultural, media, digital and social strategy to connect right content with the right people at the right time," said DeMuth.

Goodman is relocating from New York to Detroit for the position. She’s previously held leadership roles at the likes of McCann, TBWA\Chiat\Day, FCB and Euro RSCG.

In addition to Goodman, Doner has promoted Craig Conrad from CMO to Detroit president, sharing the title with Lauren Prince, who leads the agency in Los Angeles.

Previously, DeMuth held both the CEO and president titles. Conrad, who joined Doner in 2011, reports to DeMuth.

"We have all come to depend on Craig as a trusted colleague and leader, and his impact can be seen across our clients, our teams and in our track record for growth. In this role, he is better poised to unleash the full strength of our teams and capabilities on behalf of our clients," DeMuth said.