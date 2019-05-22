Doner adds Hackensack Meridian Health to growing list of well-being providers

MDC Partners has landed a two-one punch with Doner taking on creative direction for Hackensack Meridian Health and Assembly handling media.

New Jersey’s largest health network encompasses 17 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, fitness and wellness centers, home health services.

"Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to transforming health care and to be recognized as the leader of positive change," said James Blazar, executive vice president and chief strategy officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

"Doner stood apart with deep category experience, and the rare ability to combine strategic insight and creative acumen to break away from the typical conventions of health care advertising. We look forward to collaborating with Doner to share our vision to create a world where the highest quality care is human-centered, accessible and affordable, delivering outcomes that matter most with excellence as the standard."

Hackensack Meridian Health joins a growing roster of health care providers that are partnering with Doner to modernize their marketing, including Allegheny Health Network, Beaumont Health, MedStar Health, Premier Health and Summa Health.

The first work for Hackensack Meridian Health from Doner will debut this fall.

"Hackensack Meridian Health is an incredible integrated health network that is dedicated to family- and patient-centered care, world-class education, and fueling new research," said David DeMuth, CEO of Doner.

"We are thrilled to be partnering together to promote how they are advancing health services, and to forge stronger connections with the communities and patients they serve."