Don Cheadle chips in for U.S. Golf Association campaign

Actor Don Cheadle is the star of a campaign that lionizes the process golfers take to reach the U.S. Open.

A campaign by Zambezi, "E Pluribus Unum, Baby," puts a hipster twist on the phrase that appears on most U.S. currency. This "From Many, One" theme celebrates how nearly 10,000 golfers will attempt to qualify for the Open - a journey that will result in 156 players walking the greens during the annual tournament.

In the spot, Cheadle, himself a golfer, appears in a club-house, walls covered with memorabilia and a television airing some of the greats, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods.

"Around here, we appreciate success that is earned not given," starts Cheadle, in a nod to the U.S. Open’s lengthy winnowing process.

The campaign, which features 30-second and 60-second commercials and digital ads, will run during NCAA basketball games and NASCAR races.

Zambezi, based in Culver City, Calif., placed 15-second teaser spots into NFL playoff broadcasts earlier this year.

In addition to the commercials, print and digital advertising is planned, picking up in April as qualifying golf tournaments get going. The campaign, which will include testimonials on social from players as they journey through the qualifying tournaments, will culminate at the U.S. Open in August.

The United States Golf Association, a governing body for golf in the U.S. and Mexico as well as a trade group for golf courses, commissioned the campaign.

"The most challenging assignments often turn out to be the most rewarding and this was no exception," said Gavin Lester, chief creative officer of Zambezi, in a statement.

"To balance the heritage of a 120-year-old major championship, a modern audience, mental challenge, athletic triumph and American heritage in a campaign wasn't easy, but to see it all come to life has been unbelievably rewarding," he added.