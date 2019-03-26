Dollar Shave Club, Heineken, Chobani to speak at Campaign US' Breakfast Briefing

Getting the balance right between short-term performance and long-term brand-building is one of the greatest challenges facing the modern marketer.

It’s one that Dollar Shave Club, Heineken and Chobani know all too well.

The companies are among the top marketers joining Campaign US’ Breakfast Briefing at Hearst Tower in New York City on April 10 to dive into "brand v performance: the marketer’s dilemma" in association with iCrossing.

Speakers include Dollar Shave Club’s VP, Brand Comms Raechelle Hoki and Chobani’s Kwame Taylor-Hayford and Bjorn Trowery, director of corporate communications and brand public relations at Heineken USA.

The event will showcase "performance" advertisers which are experts in digital marketing and now investing in brand, and traditional advertisers which are becoming more performance-driven and leaning towards a direct-to-consumer model.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Campaign US Breakfast Briefing.