Dollar Shave Club among top brands at Campaign US' April Breakfast Briefing

Getting the balance right between short-term performance and long-term brand-building is one of the greatest challenges facing the modern marketer.

It’s one that Dollar Shave Club knows all too well.

The direct-to-consumer company is among top brands joining Campaign US’ Breakfast Briefing at Hearst Tower in New York City on April 10 to dive into "brand v performance: the marketer’s dilemma" in association with iCrossing.

Speakers include Dollar Shave Club’s VP, Brand Comms Raechelle Hoki and Chobani’s Kwame Taylor-Hayford.

The event will showcase "performance" advertisers which are experts in digital marketing and now investing in brand and traditional advertisers which are becoming more performance-driven and leaning towards a DTC model.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Campaign US’ dedicated Breakfast Briefing section.