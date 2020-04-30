Dogs are new stars in your Zoom meetings on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

It’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Yes, that’s a thing. But unlike those weird National Days like Clean Your Desk (Jan 3) and Bubble Wrap Appreciation (Jan 27), this one actually has some value.

To support the drive, those pooch-loving creatives over at RPA created a series of Zoom backgrounds to replace the ones you’ve been using to spice up your virtual meetings.

Jason Sperling, SVP, Chief Creative Development at RPA, said: "Honestly, we’ve been looking at any way we can help in the local community, and it just so happens that we a lot of many dog lovers in the agency.

"Even though it’s about helping dogs it fits RPA’s 'People First' approach. We want to nurture any big ideas that come from our associates and keep the optimism, connection and semblance of normalcy as high as possible right now.

"They're creating quarantine clothing lines, volunteering to tutor and entertain each other’s kids, hosting viewing parties, bingo nights and trivia nights for each other and curating music lists to share. Even though the days blend together it’s hardly boring for us right now."

ZoomAdoptions, launched in partnership with shelters on the West Coast, features dogs that are available for adoption in the L.A. area.

Each background includes a picture and all the vital adoption information. And since you can’t go to a rescue shelter to check out dogs right now, this brings you, and everyone in your meetings, to the shelters virtually.

So do your lonely, isolated self a favor and adopt a companion.