'Doesn't do to dwell': Former BBDO CCO Greg Hahn talks future after COVID-19 claims job

Greg Hahn says "it’s not the time to obsess about what was lost" as he plots for the future following his surprise lay-off at BBDO.

The former New York chief creative officer, who was with the agency for nearly 15 years, was let go last week as part of a series of cost-cutting measures to help stabilize the network amid COVID-19.

Speaking out for the first time since, he posted on LinkedIn: "Last week I got to attend my own wake. It was actually kind of cool. I recommend it.

"Honestly, the more-than-kind words of support and encouragement people have sent me have been so helpful, and overwhelming. And at times, have moved me to tears. (And this from a person who normally runs on the Spock side of emotional displays.) I can’t thank you all enough. It has really helped me process this whole situation.

"Everyone is dealing with their own thing during this time. My thing came on the same day as a lot of friends’ and colleagues’ things. I can only hope for the best for everyone. This isn’t easy for anyone."

Hahn said that, not long after it all went down, he and his wife escaped by watching a film: 1917. There’s a scene where one of the soldier's good friends dies in his arms. A minute or two later, a commander simply tells the soldier: "Doesn’t do to dwell."

"And that’s sort of become my motto through this thing," he said. "When change happens, it’s not the time to obsess about what was lost. It’s the time to think about ‘what can be built?’ It is the time to think about all the new opportunities that come factory installed with change."

Hahn's departure follows Omnicom Group CEO John Wren’s memo to all 70,000 staff this week explaining that staff reductions, salary cuts and furloughs were inevitable.

President and CEO Andrew Robertson said that "instead of simply hoping for the best, and planning for that, we have taken a very hard look at what we think will happen in both the short and the medium term and taken measures, around the world, to prepare for those scenarios."

He continued: "That means reshaping our agencies, both in terms of capacity, but also capability, to be competitive for what we think lies ahead. We’ve had to take some tough decisions on pay cuts, furloughs, and, regrettably, permanent reductions.

"I’ve been really impressed by, and am grateful for, the willingness of our agency leaders around the world to face into these challenges and do what needs to be done, and by the continued understanding and commitment of our people.

"One of our core people values is ‘they bounce back.’ In this business you can’t avoid or duck all the punches. But your ability to take them and bounce back up is what matters."