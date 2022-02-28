Does anyone really get DE&I?

As a Black woman heavily active in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, I find myself constantly asking and answering the same question: “Does anyone really get it?”

2020 was another terrible year for the Black community, as death ranging from police brutality to COVID-19 left our community in turmoil. But one ray of hope, which carried into 2021, was that the world came to better understand — or at least acknowledge — that racism is a systemic problem.

The world can’t get better unless we’re all better.

After many commitments to do better — and what’s right — I see three common ally-archetypes bubbling to the surface. “Understanders”sympathize with the problem, but don’t do much more than have a desire to learn and listen. “Believers” feel the pain of the mistreated and want something to be done, but stand by while others do the work. and “Committers” are fully dedicated to making things better, but they’re often unsure how to partner with others to drive advancements until meaningful change is made.

Each of these groups aligns with the three types of empathy — cognitive, emotional and compassionate — ranging from understanding to action.

From the Black community’s perspective, the most important archetype is compassionate empathy. These are the Committers. For them, it’s about action. After all, we can’t sit with acknowledgement and good intentions only.

Unfortunately, many workplaces are still trying to get the first step right by hiring Black talent in leadership positions. After that, there’s no, low or slow follow through to advance equity and inclusion in a real way, because most people and organizations rely on old thinking.

It’s clear that many people don’t truly understand what DE&I means. Many view equality and equity as the same thing. They assume inclusion is complete with a “diverse hire.” As a result, internal culture, as well as systems and structures, are slow to change — if at all.

Black talent is left shouldering the burden for transformation because there is little to no accountability placed on white counterparts. Therefore Black talent is likely to resign, and remains stuck fighting the same battle. Meanwhile, white people will be in the global minority in the next 20 to 25 years, according to the U.S. census.

But not all hope is lost. To solve for an authentically inclusive environment, key steps remain the same.Set goals. Conduct audits to identify gaps — and acknowledge your reality. Develop a transformation plan that changes your systems and structures — and remember that metrics are key for accountability. And deliver with urgency!

Remember that budgets are crucial to create change. It’s also important that budgets don’t create competing priorities. If funds are not allocated to the right places, DE&I will not advance.

It takes full commitment and allyship to level the playing field for the Black and other historically marginalized communities.

Yolanda Haynesworth is executive vice president, Health & Wellness at Grey Group.