The Dodo wants you to adopt a pit bull

If you need a furry friend, adopt a pittie.

That’s the message behind animal-focused publisher The Dodo’s latest corporate social responsibility campaign, which honors October as Pit Bull Awareness month.

The campaign, which launched Friday on social media and will extend through October, deconstructs the stereotypes surrounding pit bulls by featuring one adoptable pup a day from shelters throughout the country.

Despite the increase in dog adoptions during the pandemic, pit bulls have been left behind in shelters, with only 85 adopted out of 1,307 total animals adopted in 2019, according to data from the Heritage Humane Society.

The Dodo’s goal is to get 31 pit bulls adopted before the month’s end.

“[Pit Bulls] often come from a lot of bad situations and they are extremely attuned to people, but their best characteristics are often used against them,” said Katy Brink, executive editor at The Dodo. “It might be hard to find an eight-week-old lab puppy to adopt, but if you're open to an adult dog or a pit bull, these dogs are in shelters waiting.”

Content will resemble The Dodo’s digital series “Adopt Me!” which features video and photo content about animals ready for adoption and “Faith = Restored” which depicts heart-warming animal rescues, and include an Instagram takeover of its account by pit bull influencers, including Bronson the Bully, Lily Bug, Stand Up For Pits Foundation and Sophie Gamand.

The campaign includes TikTok challenge, where pit bull parents are invited to publish user-generated content on DodoWell, including on things such as pitbull pajamas, what to know before adopting a pit bull and more.

This campaign is an extension of Dodo’s pit bull awareness efforts, which includes a “Pittie Nation” content series for pit bull lovers.

“You just have to give them a chance,” Brink said.