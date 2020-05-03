DJ Khaled hosts live concert with AC Milan and Roc Nation for COVID-19 relief

The global event anchored by huge talent took no more than nine days to organize.

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have joined forces with Italian soccer club AC Milan to host a virtual concert that aims to raise money for those working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19.

"From Milan With Love," headlined by Alicia Keys and with performances by Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland and more, will go live today across the team’s social channels and TIDAL at 3pm EST (9pm CET).

Ivan Gazidis, CEO of AC Milan, said: "This crisis has presented unprecedented challenges for all of us, but the contribution that these key workers have made is humbling, inspiring and will never be forgotten.

"The participation of such an amazing array of talent in this event will provide a fitting tribute to them and I hope will help to spread a message of hope and optimism during this difficult period."

Viewers will be able to donate via the "From Milan with Love" fundraising site and AC Milan’s Facebook page.

Money raised will benefit global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and Milan’s philanthropic foundation.

Milan’s last Serie A game was on March 8 before the league was suspended.

